Putin not to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain is not on the agenda, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No, we are not considering such an option," Peskov told a news briefing.

The spokesman said he did not believe that Queen Elizabeth II had a particular place in the hearts of Russians. However, he stressed that she was respected in Russia for her personal qualities.

"She was treated with great respect in Russia, just like throughout the rest of the world, for her wisdom, and for her global authority. Such qualities are lacking nowadays on the international stage," he elaborated.

Peskov remained tight-lipped as to who would be representing Russia at the funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II saying that the ceremony’s protocol still had not been published.

"The protocol practice has not been announced yet," he continued. "Will anybody be permitted to attend the funeral and how it will be arranged. This should be announced by the Royal Court or the British authorities. There was no such announcement as of yet," Peskov noted.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-reigning monarch, died at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon. Charles, 73, Prince of Wales - the eldest son of late Queen Elizabeth II - has become the new king of the United Kingdom. He will officially reign under the title of His Majesty King Charles III. The Queen's funeral will take place 10 days after her death.