Russia releases video where captured Ukrainian serviceman says Ukraine conscripts workers

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday released a video in which a captured Ukrainian serviceman tells that Ukraine conscripts workers and how he was drilled at a boot camp by Ukrainian officers that had been trained by NATO instructors.

"There’s a training ground in the city of Goncharovsk in the Chernigov Region. They trained us there how to carry out assault missions properly," said the prisoner, who was said to have laid down his arms and identified as Maxim. "It’s our Ukrainian officers that had trained with NATO troops. <...>. I know that all the people that were mobilized are also workers, but there also were some contract fighters."

He said commanders, contrary to promises, hadn’t sent reinforcements or supplied weapons. He said there were 200 of them but wasn’t sure how many were left.