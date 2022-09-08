US statements about Russian camps in Ukraine do not match facts — Russia’s UN envoy

United Nations, September 8. /TASS/. The US accusations against Russia regarding the creation of "filtration camps" in Ukraine do not coincide with the facts and statistics, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

According to the diplomat, "the attempts of the initiators of the discussion to make the ignorant public believe under a human rights pretext in the existence of terrible camps where they torture peaceful Ukrainian citizens forcing them by deceit or coercion to leave for Russia are particularly cynical."

"Those who promote such insinuations are simply at odds with facts or common sense. Elementary statistics, international one, on this issue, is against this," Nebenzya stressed, recalling that the Russian Federation is "the largest recipient country of Ukrainian refugees.".