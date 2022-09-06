Responsibility for attacks on Zaporozhye NPP to rest on Kiev and those who did not stop it

UNITED NATIONS, September 6. /TASS/. Responsibility for the consequences of attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will rest on Kiev and those UN Security Council countries, which did not stop Ukraine’s reckless actions, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"We have not been standing still and did not let hush up the Kiev regime’s reckless actions. We called the UN Security Council meetings on this matter twice last month. We tried to bring it home to our Western colleagues that this attacks are fraught with a real threat of a nuclear catastrophe at Europe’s largest nuclear plant. We have been calling on the Western delegations to think about possible consequences for the continent’s population and stop their advisees in Kiev," he said. "Regrettably, our call was ignored and the Kiev regime continued attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP under the passive eye of its Western patrons. They keep on doing it until today.".