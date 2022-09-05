Putin arrives in Vladivostok to attend Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Vladivostok after a working trip to Kamchatka.

The president will stay in Vladivostok for two working days. On September 6, he will attend the Vostok 2022 military drills. Apart from that, he will chair a meeting of the presidium of the State Council on tourism on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum and will watch a presentation about the territories of accelerated development and the results of the Far East’s development in general.

"After that, he will meet with [Maritime Territory] governor [Oleg] Kozhemyako and will speak with the moderators of the forum’s key sessions ahead of the plenary meeting," Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin’s schedule for Wednesday, September 7, included several international meetings. Thus, the president will meet with Chairman of Myanmar’s State Administration Council and Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defense Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrayn Oyun-Erdene, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress Li Zhanshu

Apart from that, the Russian president will deliver a speech at the plenary session.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "it will be a very interesting plenary session, especially bearing in mind the current sootuation in the world." "Both the presidential speech and following questions and answers, and discussions are planned," he said.

"Naturally, each such session is very interesting in the current situation. And not only businessmen are closely watching it, but also from the point of view of some political news as well," Peskov noted.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the topics of Putin’s speech will include global processes and issues of the development of Russia’s Far East. The plenary session will be moderated by Ilya Doronov, a journalist and managing director of the RBC television channel.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 5 through 8, 2022. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation.