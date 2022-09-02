Russia’s embassy calls on US to stop propaganda campaigns against Russian media

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Washington has called on the US authorities to stick to the Western-proclaimed idea of a diversity of opinions and stop their propaganda campaigns against the Russian media.

In a comment published on the embassy’s Telegram channel on Thursday, the Russian diplomats pointed to a recent release posted on the website of the US Department of State about Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT television channel. The release titled Faces of Kremlin Propaganda, also available in Russian, claims that "throughout her career, Simonyan has supported the Kremlin’s agenda by disseminating disinformation and propaganda."

"This article is another example of frenzied attempts to denigrate our journalists for their truthful coverage of international events. The fact that the State Department has been handling this issue is a manifestation of hard-to-hide jealousy about the sympathy and trust of the foreign public for work of the Russian press," the Russian embassy wrote.

According to the Russian envoys, "only a beautiful wrapper is what left of freedom of speech in the United States." "We urge the authors of such reports to have the courage to follow the postulates proclaimed in the West: the pluralism of opinions and the importance of their expression. Stop engaging in propaganda campaigns with a priori negligible results," the embassy emphasized.