Russia-Kazakhstan relations are developing favorably in all areas, Putin says

SOCHI, August 19. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are developing in a positive way in all areas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Kazakhstani counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday.

The Russian president recalled that in October the two countries would mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"The work is getting ahead quite actively, in a positive way in all areas. And our meeting is giving additional impetus to the development of our trust-based strategic partnership," Putin said.