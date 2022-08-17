Russian, Armenian prime ministers discuss bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as interaction within the EAEU in a telephone conversation on Wednesday.

"The heads of government discussed key issues of Russian-Armenian cooperation in the trade and economic sphere and the implementation of joint projects in various fields," press service of the Russian government reported following the conversation.

The press release added that Mishustin and Pashinyan also reviewed "priority tasks for expanding cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union and preparing for the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on August 25-26 in Cholpon-Ata."