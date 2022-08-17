Work in Vienna format on Iran nuke deal is at finish line, Russian senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Work on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program in the Vienna format is at the finish line, but not all issues have been closed yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Wednesday.

"The work in the Vienna format on restoring the JCPOA is at the finish line. Not all issues have been closed yet, but intensive contacts on various levels continue. The Russian delegation is working closely and productively with its colleagues," Ryabkov noted.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the UN Security Council's five permanent members and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled his readiness to bring Washington back into the deal. Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France have been in talks with Iran to restore the JCPOA to its original form since April 2021.