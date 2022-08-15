Facts from Amnesty International’s report no secret for anyone in Donbass — LPR envoy

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The facts cited by Amnesty International, which accused Kiev of violating the war laws, are no secret for people living in Donbass, Ambassador to the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said on Monday.

"The President Zelensky office is very afraid of a tribunal. Because charges will be brought at this tribunal, facts will be presented, such as Kiev is so indignant about - when Amnesty International said in its report what anyone living in Donbass knows absolutely well," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live television channel.

He said that when he was in Severodonetsk and Lisichansk, he saw what is said in the report with his own eyes. "I saw these trench shelters on the ground floors of buildings. I saw entrenchments dug in the ground from one building to another. I saw heavy weapons hidden in basements and trenches between residential houses. <…> It is no news or secret for people living in Donbass," he stressed.

International rights organization Amnesty International published a report about the conflict in Ukraine on August 4, which, among other things accused the Kiev government of employing fighting tactics that put civilians at risks, including deployment of weapons and military equipment in schools and hospitals. The report stirred a negative reaction of the Ukrainian side. Thus, aide to the presidential office chief Mikhail Podolyak called for a probe to see whether Amnesty International is deriving any "profits" from Russia and head of Amnesty International’s office in Ukraine Oksana Pokalchuk said she was leaving her post. Later on, the organization apologized for its report, saying its only goal was to protect civilians.