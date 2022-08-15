Russian troops destroy two Ukrainian command posts in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian forces struck two Ukrainian command posts in the past 24 hours in their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile and artillery troops continue striking military sites on Ukrainian territory. In the past 24 hours, they struck the command posts of the 112nd territorial defense brigade in the area of Artyomovsk and the 60th infantry brigade in the area of Osokorovka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

The Russian troops also hit the Ukrainian army’s manpower and military hardware, among them nationalist battalions in the areas of the settlements of Merefa in the Kharkov Region, Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, in the city of Nikolayev and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the general added.

In addition, the Russian forces destroyed a missile/artillery arms depot in the Nikolayev Region, three ammunition and two fuel depots near Kharkov, Konashenkov reported.

"The following targets were destroyed: a missile/artillery arms depot in the area of Zaichevskoye in the Nikolayev Region, three ammunition depots near the settlements of Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and also two fuel depots for military hardware near Chuguyev and Kovyaga in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

Russia’s air-launched precision missiles incapacitated two traction substations in the Dnepropetrovsk Region in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the Apostolovo and Sinelnikovo railway stations in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, two traction substations were incapacitated," the spokesman said.

The Russian artillery troops wiped out over 70% of the personnel of a battalion of the Ukrainian army’s 66th mechanized brigade in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, artillery strikes by the Russian troops against the combat positions of the Ukrainian army’s 66th mechanized brigade liquidated over 70% of the personnel of the formation’s 3rd battalion," the spokesman said.

Army aviation aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a strike against the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized brigade, eliminating over 160 militants, Konashenkov reported.

"As a result of a strike by army aviation aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces against the combat positions of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized brigade in the areas of the settlements of Belogorka and Lozovoye in the Kherson Region, the 105th and 107th battalions of that brigade lost over 160 nationalists," the spokesman said.

The Russian forces delivered a strike by precision weapons in the Kharkov Region, eliminating over 100 and wounding more than 50 mercenaries from Poland and Germany in the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"Precision-guided weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces struck the temporary deployment site of foreign mercenaries in the area of the settlement of Zolochev in the Kharkov Region, eliminating over 100 and wounding more than 50 militants from Poland and also Germany," the spokesman said.

The Russian forces delivered a strike by precision weapons, eliminating over 260 Ukrainian militants in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Konashenkov reported.

"In the areas of the settlements of Ugledar, Vodyanoye and Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the strikes by precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces against the combat positions of the Ukrainian army’s 53rd mechanized and 68th infantry brigades wiped out over 260 militants," the spokesman said.

The Russian forces struck a platoon of Ukrainian Msta-B artillery guns in counter-battery fire in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"A platoon of Ukrainian Msta-B artillery guns was obliterated in counter-battery fire near the settlement of Mayorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russia’s strikes also crippled three Ukrainian platoons of Grad multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of the communities of Zvanovka, Soledar and Zaitsevo, and also four artillery platoons of Giatsint-B guns and three platoons of D-30 howitzers at firing positions near the settlements of Seversk, Artyomovsk, Panteleimonovka, Georgiyevka, Novosyolka and Krestishche in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novoaleksandrovka in the Kherson Region, the general added.

In addition, the Russian troops intercepted two rockets near the settlement of Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Konashenkov reported.

Russian air defense forces shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, Russian air defense capabilities shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of the settlements of Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonoye in the Kherson Region and Udy in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

The Russian troops have destroyed almost 800 multiple launch rocket systems since the beginning of their special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 267 aircraft, 148 helicopters, 1,741 unmanned aerial vehicles, 365 surface-to-air missile systems, 4,311 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 799 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,304 field artillery guns and mortars and 4,891 special military motor vehicles," the spokesman said.