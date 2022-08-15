Putin expresses condolences to Pashinyan in connection with Yerevan market blast

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over the casualties at Yerevan market blast, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"Please accept my deep condolences over the deaths that resulted from a fire at a Yerevan market. Please convey sincerest sympathy and support to the families of the victims and wishes for the speedy recovery of all those affected," the telegram reads.

An explosion rocked the Surmalu wholesale market in Yerevan on Sunday. Six people died and 15 others are missing as a result of the accident. The Emergencies Ministry has identified all the dead and search and rescue work continues.