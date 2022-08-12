Russia could unblock Instagram if it changes policy — lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia could unblock Instagram (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia) if the social network changes its policy and will make an official apology to Russian citizens, a Russian lawmaker said on Friday.

"First, this social network should change its policy, they should block any calls to kill our citizens, my fellow citizens. Secondly, they should apologize to Russian citizens," Anton Gorelkin, deputy head of the State Duma Informational Policy Committee, said in an interview with the Telegram channel Dialog.

The lawmaker said otherwise the social network won’t be able to hold constructive talks with the Russian regulator.

A Moscow on March 21 ruled for the Russian Prosecutor General's Office and designated operation of Instagram and Facebook as extremist activity, banning them in Russia. Individuals and organizations won’t be prosecuted for extremism if they use Facebook and Instagram.

Meta is forbidden from opening offices and conducting commercial activities in Russia. The Prosecutor General's Office and the FSB believe that the activities of Meta are hostile to Russia and its armed forces. The Prosecutor General's Office took Meta to court after the company temporarily allowed residents of some countries to post information containing calls for violence against Russians on its social networks. The Russian Investigative Committee started a criminal inquiry into calls for violence and murder against Russians.