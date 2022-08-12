Over 21,000 Donbass residents cross Russian border in Rostov region in 24 hours

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 12. /TASS/. More than 21,000 residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics crossed the Russian border in the Rostov region over the past day, the Federal Security Service’s border department told journalists on Friday.

"Over the past day, more than 21,000 citizens have entered Russia via checkpoints in the Rostov region," the press service said.

According to the report, almost 2.5 million citizens of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics have crossed the Russian border in the Rostov region since February.

The situation on the contact line in Donbass escalated on February 17. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, with whose leaders were signed the treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid. On February 24, Vladimir Putin, in response to the appeal by the heads of the Donbass republics, decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine.