LUGANSK, August 11. /TASS/. The strains of viruses discovered earlier in biolaboratories abandoned by Ukrainian militants on the liberated territories of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have not yet been identified and are being studied by experts, LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko said in an interview with TASS.

"Our authorized bodies immediately got involved in this (studying the contents of the biolabs - TASS), the People’s Militia was only involved in the protection of these facilities and demining. Currently, the specialists, as far as I know, are working on determining the viral strains, their ways of spreading and are studying the uncovered documents," he noted.

According to the officer, information was partially made public by the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces. "I know that the biolabs were in Rubezhnoye, Severodonetsk and Lisichansk," he added.

In mid-June, Marochko told TASS that the strains of harmful viruses had been discovered in the biolaboratories abandoned by Ukrainian troops in the towns of Rubezhnoye and Severodonetsk. Additionally, there were other dangerous substances in the laboratories that could harm the environment and humans as well as a large amount of medicines that had not been certified by the Ukrainian Health Ministry. Earlier, the officer told TASS that the biolaboratories in Severodonetsk and Lisichansk also manufactured drugs that were then delivered to Ukraine’s armed forces.