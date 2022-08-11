Russia expects common sense to prevent EU from proceeding with visa ban idea, envoy says

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Moscow expects common sense to prevent European Union countries from proceeding with the idea of banning the issuance of visas to Russian nationals, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"I do expect that the elements of common sense that still persist in European Union countries will prevent them from proceeding with the idea because otherwise, we will see the European Union isolate itself from the rest of the world, this is how it will have to be interpreted," he pointed out.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said earlier on Thursday that the country planned to close its borders to Russian holders of Estonia-issued Schengen visas.