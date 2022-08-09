Russia reports no cases of henipavirus infection, risks of importing it low — watchdog

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia has not reported any cases of henipavirus infection (Langya henipavirus, LayV), and the risk of importing it into the country is low with human-to-human transmission not confirmed yet, the country’s sanitary watchdog said on Tuesday.

"No cases of LayV have ever been reported in Russia. The risk of importing the infection is low, as human-to-human transmission has not been confirmed and is unlikely," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said in a statement.

Sanitary protection measures being conducted by Rospotrebnadzor in the country "allow minimizing" the risk of importing infectious diseases, the watchdog remarked. According to its press service, the risk of spreading the disease in Russia "is almost absent."

Rospotrebnadzor also pledged to develop a test kit for the new infection "within shortest time" if need be - say, if the risk of importing the disease rises or if new data is available on the characteristics of the virus.