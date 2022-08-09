Medvedev compares Zelensky's words about responsibility for all Russians to Hitler's ideas

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The statements of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on holding the entire Russian population responsible for the special military operation sound like Adolf Hitler’s ideas, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"Adolf Hitler was the last person who tried to implement such ideas against an entire nation. Are there any more questions about the nature of Ukrainian authorities?" Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Western countries should ban all Russians from entering their territory. In his opinion, "the most important sanctions are closing borders, because the Russians are taking away land that belongs to someone else." Therefore, Russians supposedly "should live in their own world until they change their philosophy," he claimed.

In Zelensky's view, this measure should apply even to those Russian citizens who have left their country in protest against the authorities' actions. In his opinion, it is possible to "hold the entire population" of Russia accountable.