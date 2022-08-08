Russia hopes for full-scale talks on settlement in Yemen — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s special presidential representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Yemen’s Ambassador Ahmed Salem al-Wahishi in Moscow on Monday to emphasize Russia's hope the extension of ceasefire in Yemen would allow for launching a full-fledged negotiation process soon to resolve the crisis in the country under the auspices of the UN.

As the Russian Foreign Ministry said, the two men discussed in detail the military-political and humanitarian situation in Yemen against the background of the August 2 decision by the internationally recognized authorities of Yemen and the Houthi movement Ansar Allah to extend the truce in the country for another two months on the same terms.

"Russia reaffirmed support for the intra-Yemeni agreements. At the same time, the hope was expressed that the prolongation of ceasefire would let the conflicting military-political forces begin full-scale talks as soon as possible on a comprehensive settlement of the Yemeni crisis under the UN auspices," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s news release reads. The meeting took place at the initiative of the Yemeni side.