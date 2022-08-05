Russian air defenses down five Ukrainian army drones in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and intercepted three Grad rockets and three Tochka-U ballistic missiles in the past 24 hours in their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, the Russian air defense capabilities shot down five unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of the settlements of Yasinovataya and Krasnopolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Bukino, Suligovka and Kurilovka in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

"In addition, the following targets were intercepted: three shells of multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of the settlements of Mineralnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Izyum in the Kharkov Region, and also three Tochka-U ballistic missiles were shot down in the area of Aleshkovskiye Peski in the Kherson Region," the general said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 261 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 145 helicopters, 1,685 unmanned aerial vehicles, 361 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,254 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 789 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,267 field artillery guns and mortars and 4,716 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of their special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.