Special operation in Ukraine does not affect electoral process in Russia — official

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia's special military operation has no impact on the 2022 election campaign, everything is going strictly according to the current legislation, Andrey Klimov, who heads the Federation Council's ad hoc commission for protecting state sovereignty and preventing interference in the domestic affairs of the Russian Federation, said on Tuesday.

"I completely agree with [Central Election Commission member] Igor Borisovich [Borisov]. From our point of view, there is no emergency and there should not be. On the territory of Russia, everything is going strictly according to the law, strictly according to those schedules of our social and political life and electoral processes, which should go according to the Russian Constitution and the current Russian legislation," the senator said, answering a question about whether Russia’s special military operation has had an impact on the upcoming elections.

According to him, the special military operation has its goals and objectives, "which are quite obvious and the whole world knows about it already." These are demilitarization, denazification and protection of Russia and its allies.