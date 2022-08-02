Western media outlets get ready for active impact on Russian voters — senator

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The Federation Council’s ad hoc commission for the protection of state sovereignty and prevention of interference in Russia’s internal affairs has been registering preparations by Western media outlets and social networks for active influence on the electoral process in Russia on the single voting day, the commission’s head Andrey Klimov said on Tuesday.

"Currently, we are registering the preparation of pro-Western media outlets and social networks, including foreign agents’ resources, for the active impact on the electoral process," he said at a press conference.

According to the senator, yet again "allegedly expert materials and commentaries" are being disseminated that already now attempt to smear the expression of the will of Russian voters in the September 11 elections.

He noted that in addition to pieces authored by the so-called experts, the West simultaneously publicly expresses support for those individuals "who patently do not have the right to be eligible for elective offices in Russia." "Thus, the German state propaganda machine, infamous here, and Deutsche Welle, recognized as a foreign agent in our country, in covering the elections to Moscow’s municipal bodies, supports the individuals accused of serious crimes, including those who have already been convicted under the Russian Criminal Code. In Germany, a NATO member, they openly write that the pro-Western oriented opposition delegates of Moscow’s municipal bodies in the future may play, and I quote, ‘an important part in rallying social protest movements’," the head of the commission said.

Additionally, according to him, in the media outlets recognized as foreign agents, the commission notes instigative hints to the Russian public practically urging for a protest vote. The senator added that the commission continues to observe the attempts of external forces to use Russia’s electoral campaign "to resolve the tasks of destabilizing the domestic political situation and discrediting" Russia on the international arena. "The obvious feature of their anti-Russian actions is that they are being developed and implemented during Russia’s special military operation on ensuring our national security and the security of our allies in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and based on the Russian Constitution," the legislator noted.

In September 2022, Russia will hold the elections of 15 top regional officials, members of six legislative assemblies, members of legislatures in the administrative centers of constituent territories and also members of local self-government bodies.