DONETSK, July 29. /TASS/. Captured Ukrainian servicemen wounded in the Kiev regime’s rocket attack on the pre-trial detention center in the settlement of Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were delivered to Donetsk hospitals, Spokesman for the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin said on Friday.

"Hospital No. 1 in the Petrovsky district, the rehabilitation center. There are three or, perhaps, four hospitals [where the Ukrainian prisoners-of-war are receiving medical treatment]," Basurin said, adding that the wounded POWs were both in severe and mild condition.

The wounded Ukrainian POWs were also delivered to city hospital No. 16. As Mikhail Yurenko, a hospital senior on-duty surgeon said, seven wounded Ukrainian prisoners-of-war had been delivered to the clinic and all of them were in the intensive care unit.

As Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported earlier on Friday, the Kiev regime delivered a strike from an American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system last night against the Yelenovka pre-trial detention center where captured Ukrainian servicemen, among them militants of the Azov nationalist battalion, were held.

According to the latest data, Kiev’s strike killed 53 out of 193 captured Ukrainian servicemen held at the Yelenovka pre-trial detention center. Seventy-one Ukrainian POWs were wounded in Kiev’s rocket attack.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into Kiev’s rocket attack on the Yelenovka pre-trial detention center.