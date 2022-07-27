Price for rattling West could mean frozen assets — Lavrov

ADDIS ABABA, July 27. /TASS/. The US and the EU can freeze the assets of any country that annoys them the same way they did with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing members of the diplomatic corps accredited in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

"The United States and the European Union - at the US request - decided to freeze Russian assets, and now they are seriously considering the possibility of a legal process to pave the way for the confiscation of Russia’s money. Who knows, if they get annoyed by someone else tomorrow, they can do it again," he pointed out.

The Russian top diplomat also emphasized that in the current situation, it was impossible to rely on the US dollar "as an instrument supporting the global economy." According to him, it’s not surprising that more and more countries are moving to use alternative, national currencies.