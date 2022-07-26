Just Russia - For Truth submits to Duma bill on recognizing Ukraine as terrorist state

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The lawmakers of A Just Russia for Truth party have submitted to the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) a draft law on recognizing Ukraine as a terrorist state and confiscating the Ukrainians’ property in favor of Russia, the fraction’s leader in the Duma Sergey Mironov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The lawmakers of our party A Just Russia - For Truth have submitted a draft law on recognizing Ukraine as a terrorist state. As for the US and all other accomplices of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky, we suggest recognizing them as states sponsors of terrorism. The same measures should be applied to such countries under our bill as against a terrorist state," Mironov pointed out.

The draft law also provides grounds for being recognized as a terrorist state. "First of all, if it [the state] is responsible for the organization of blasts, arson or other activities aimed at intimidating the population and threatening lives. Second of all, for inflicting considerable damage to property, organizing an illegal armed formation or a criminal community," Mironov pointed out. Another reason for a state to be recognized as terrorist would be calls for alienation of territory or violation of the Russian Federation’s integrity.

"All diplomatic relations should be severed with such a state. The list of states sponsors of terrorism, along with the measures taken against them, should be determined by the Russian government," Mironov added.