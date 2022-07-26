Russia has never refused to hold talks with Ukraine, Lavrov says

ENTEBBE /Uganda/, July 26. /TASS/. Moscow has never refused to hold talks with Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following his visit to Uganda on Tuesday.

"As for the situation on the ground and its prospects, we thoroughly discussed it with Mr. President [Yoweri Museveni of Uganda] today. We have never refused to hold talks [with Ukraine] because everyone is well aware that military activities always end at the negotiating table," he noted.

"When Ukraine suggested holding talks at the early stage of our military operation, we agreed. Several rounds [of talks] took place, which led to a very interesting stage in Istanbul on March 29, where Ukraine came up with a draft agreement that we supported, informing our colleagues in Kiev about it. However, we have received no response from them, though, I would like to reiterate it, we actually agreed to accept their approach," Lavrov pointed out.

"We know that our colleagues such as the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as a number of European countries, prohibited the Ukrainians from making agreements with us on the basis that I have just mentioned," the Russian top diplomat emphasized.

At the same time, Lavrov pointed to the statements that Western politicians have been making about the situation in Ukraine. "This is what they keep saying: Ukraine must win on the battlefield; there can be no talks with Russia until Ukraine defeats Russia," he specified.