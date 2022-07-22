Russia stands for increasing Africa's role in multipolar world order architecture — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia consistently stands for the strengthening of Africa's position in the multipolar architecture of the world order, which should be based on the principles of the UN Charter and take into account the cultural and civilizational diversity of the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for the African media, published on Friday on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

According to the minister's assessment, African states now "play an increasingly important role" in global politics and economics, and also "take an active part in solving key modern-day problems." "Their solidarity voice sounds more and more harmoniously in world affairs," Lavrov stressed, "Russia has consistently advocated Africa’s strengthened position in the multipolar architecture of a world order which should be based on the principles of the UN Charter and take the world’s cultural and civilizational diversity into account".

The Russian diplomat noted that in this context Moscow welcomes the successful development of integration structures such as the African Union, East African Community, Southern African Development Community, Economic Community of Central African States, Economic Community of West African States and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). "We consider the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area as an important step towards the true economic independence of the continent, its final liberation from any manifestations of discrimination and coercion," he summarized.