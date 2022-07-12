Kazakh, Russian leaders satisfied with current state of bilateral cooperation

NUR-SULTAN, July 12. /TASS/. Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Vladimir Putin of Russia were satisfied with the development of bilateral cooperation according to their telephone conversation earlier in the day, the press office of the Kazakh president said in a statement on Tuesday.

"During the course of their telephone dialogue, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin expressed satisfaction with the current state of cooperation between both countries," the statement reads.

"The president of Kazakhstan has positively assessed the prompt interaction of the governments in solving key cooperation issues in the economic, transport and logistics spheres," the statement added.

The Kremlin press service said in a statement earlier in the day commenting on the telephone talks between the leaders that Putin and Tokayev confirmed their intention to strengthen allied relations among both countries.

"Relevant issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed in the wake of agreements reached at the top-level Russian-Kazakh talks in St. Petersburg on June 17. The intention to further strengthen the strategic partnership and alliance of the two countries, to consistently implement particular projects in the areas of trade, economics and energy was confirmed," the Kremlin’s statement said.

Previously Putin and Tokayev had a meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 17. They also participated in a forum plenary session on the same day.