Onset of special operation indicates shift to cardinal break-up of US world order — Putin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The West should have understood that it had lost from the very beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine because this is a shift to a cardinal dismantling of the US-led world order, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"They (the West - TASS) should have understood that they had already lost from the very onset of our special military operation because its beginning also indicates the beginning of a cardinal dismantling of the world order US-style, this is the beginning of a shift from the US’ liberal globalist egocentrism to a truly multipolar world," he said at a meeting with the leadership of the lower house of parliament and the leaders of parliamentary factions.

The head of state added that such a world is based "not on some selfish rules somebody made up for themselves that have nothing behind them except for the aspiration for hegemony, not on hypocritical double standards but on international law, the genuine sovereignty of peoples and civilizations, on their will to follow their historical fate, their values and traditions, to build cooperation based on democracy, justice and equality.".