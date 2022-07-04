Russia to boost ties with Latin American nations regardless of West’s actions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Moscow plans to boost relations with Latin American countries amid the West’s anti-Russian actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"As for plans to strengthen cooperation with Latin America amid policies adopted by our Western colleagues, we have long-drawn conclusions for ourselves. The West, in fact, has cut all ties with our country, graciously allowing us to maintain some economic relations, in which it is interested itself," Lavrov pointed out at a press conference following talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Carlos Faria.

"We will boost political, economic, defense and cultural ties with any country that is willing to do it based on equality and mutual benefit. The West is not ready for that. The vast majority of Latin American and Caribbean countries are interested in developing relations with us, so we will respond in kind," the Russian top diplomat noted.

Lavrov added that "Russia will not deliberately harm its own interests, but it has long come to the conclusion that the West is unreliable and unable to make agreements."