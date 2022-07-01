Senior diplomat says NATO can’t survive without adversary so it vilifies Russia

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Friday said NATO vilified Russia because it couldn’t survive without an adversary.

"To prove the necessity of its own existence, it turned out that NATO can’t survive without an adversary," he said during a discussing at the Valdai International Club. "That’s why they came up with demonizing Russia. We are credited with plans that don’t exist in reality."

"The criterion for the expansion of an alliance is that this expansion should strengthen and improve the state of military security of the alliance and those states that join it," he said, noting that the expansion of NATO, on the contrary, causes the security of the borders of member countries to deteriorate.

The deputy minister said the alliance is headed for a "sad end" unless it tries to fit into the new reality of a multipolar world.

"I see a chance for this organization only if they finally start thinking rationally and don’t seek to achieve superiority by any means," he said. "This will only destroy the economies and negatively affect the social and economic development of all states.".