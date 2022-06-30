West’s desire to dominate the world raises risk of ill-considered actions, Putin says

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The West’s desire to dominate the world raises the risk of more ill-considered actions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The West is trying to ignore the reality that doesn’t suit it, including the formation of a multipolar world order. Undoubtedly, they cannot fully deny these objective trends but in terms of practical policies, they are guided by just one goal, seeking to use any means to preserve their dominance. Such dogmatism, the burden of the past and unwillingness to face the truth inevitably raise the risk of more ill-considered and impulsive actions by the West," Putin said, addressing a meeting at the Foreign Intelligence Service’s head office dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Russia’s illegal intelligence.