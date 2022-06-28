Caspian Five top diplomats reaffirm principles of convention on legal status — Lavrov

ASHGABAT, June 28. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of the Caspian Five nations have reaffirmed the relevance and inviolability of the principles enshrined in the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday following a meeting of the Caspian states’ foreign ministers.

"We also stressed the inviolability and relevance of the principles documented in the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, which was signed four years ago at a summit in Kazakhstan and under which the Caspian Sea is the sea of all five Caspian states, is of vital importance to each of them and only these five Caspian Sea states have sovereign rights with regard to the sea and its resources," he said.

The parties reaffirmed the principles of the convention "in such areas as protection of the environment, biological resources, scientific research, cooperation to prevent the impact from emergencies, including various infections, as well as energy and transport," Lavrov said.