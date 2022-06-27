Lavrov arrives in Ashgabat to take part in ministerial meeting of Caspian littoral states

ASHGABAT, June 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday arrived in Turkmenistan’s capital city Ashgabat to take part in a meeting of top diplomats from the Caspian littoral states ahead of the Caspian summit scheduled for June 29, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

The Azerbaijani, Iranian, Kazakh, Russian, and Turkmen foreign ministers will meet on June 28.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that the five top diplomats will review cooperation in the Caspian region and will discuss modalities of further cooperation within the preparations for an upcoming Caspian summit.