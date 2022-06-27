Putin to visit Tajikistan on June 28 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Tajikistan on Tuesday to meet with the country's leader, Emomali Rakhmon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"President Putin's working visit to Tajikistan is scheduled for tomorrow. He will meet and have talks with [Tajik president Emomali] Rakhmon there," Peskov said in reply to a question from TASS.

When talking about the format of the talks, the Kremlin spokesman specified that the leaders will "have a one-on-one meeting".

The Russian president will stop in Dushanbe on his way to another post-Soviet country, Turkmenistan. There, Putin will take part in the Caspian Summit. The event will kick off in Ashgabat on June 29.

This will be Putin's first trip to a face-to-face multilateral summit this year and his second foreign visit overall. In this February, he visited China, where the Olympic and Paralympic Games were held.

The Russian president was in Turkmenistan for the last time in 2019: he came to a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council. The same year he also visited Tajikistan. Putin was also supposed to go to Dushanbe last September, when the capital of the republic hosted summits of two international organizations: the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. However, shortly before the trip, he was forced to remain in Russia to self-isolate due to contacts with coronavirus-infected people in his entourage.