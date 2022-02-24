Putin urges Ukrainian military to disarm

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. All the Ukrainian servicemen that will refuse to perform unlawful orders of Kiev and disarm will be able to freely leave the zone of military activities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

He particularly addressed Ukrainian servicemen, stressing that they gave pledge of allegiance to their people "and not to the anti-national junta plundering Ukraine and victimizing the said people."

"Do not perform their unlawful orders! I urge you to immediately disarm and go home. To make it clear: all servicemen of the Ukrainian army that will fulfill this demand will be able to freely leave the zone of combat action and return to their families," Putin said. "All the responsibility for possible bloodshed will be entirely on conscience of the regime ruling in the territory of Ukraine," he added.