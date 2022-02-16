Putin, Bolsonaro concerned over increasing global instability — statement

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro are alarmed by instability growing around the world and call for peaceful resolution to conflicts, according to the joint statement adopted after their talks in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"The heads of state voiced their concern over increasing instability in various parts of the world and shared the view that conflicts should be resolved through peaceful, diplomatic efforts in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter," says the joint statement posted on the Russian president’s website.

Putin and Bolsonaro "agreed to enhance Russian-Brazilian cooperation in the issues on the UN Security Council agenda in order to make a contribution to countering threats to international peace and security in conformity with the objectives and principles of the UN Charter, reaffirming their commitment to peaceful settlement of disputes," the document says.

According to the statement, Bolsonaro thanked Putin for Russia’s support of Brazil’s bid for permanent membership in the reformed UN Security Council, as well as for the election of Brazil as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2022-2023.

The Russian and Brazilian presidents hailed the constructive manner of bilateral cooperation within the G20.

"The G20 role as the leading forum for international economic cooperation was confirmed in this context," the document says.

The two leaders called for a stronger strategic partnership within BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and emphasized the importance of consolidating the World Trade Organization (WTO) and "focusing its efforts on expanding trade flows, increasing investment and safeguarding free market principles."

Additionally, the presidents encouraged dialogue between the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) and the Eurasian Economic union (EAEU), the statement says.