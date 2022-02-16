Brazilian president calls agenda of negotiations with Putin productive

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro considers the negotiating agenda of his meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin productive.

"We have spoken for almost two hours. The agenda is quite fruitful, regarding a wide range of interests of our countries," Bolsonaro said at a press conference.

According to the Brazilian leader, it demonstrates that "two large powers have a huge potential for progress and cooperation for the benefit of our peoples." Bolsonaro also thanked Putin for the warm welcome extended to his delegation and for "trust in our country (Brazil - TASS)."

"We continue to deepen and broaden our bilateral agenda," he concluded.