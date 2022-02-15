Lavrov calls on Blinken to show pragmatic approach to dialogue on security issues

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to drop aggressive rhetoric in dialogue on security guarantees and demonstrate pragmatic approach to this topic, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday after their telephone conversation.

"On our part, it was stressed that it is necessary to continue joint work, as was agreed by Presidents [of Russia Vladimir] Putin and [of the United States Joe] Biden during their telephone call on February 12, in the context of the US and NATO proposals on security guarantees," the ministry said. "Lavrov specially stressed the inadmissibility of aggressive rhetoric fanned by Washington and its closest allies and called for a pragmatic dialogue on the entire spectrum of issues raised by Russia, with a focus on the principle of indivisible security."

Apart from that, the two top diplomats discussed a schedule of future contacts at various levels.

The telephone call was initiated by the US side.