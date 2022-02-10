Russia worried by Israel’s strikes against targets in Syria — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia is deeply worried by Israel’s continuing strikes against targets in Syrian territory, because they may be fraught with a sharp escalation of tensions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on Thursday.

"Israel’s continuing strikes against targets inside Syria cause deep concern. They are a crude violation of Syria’s sovereignty and may trigger a sharp escalation of tensions. Also, such actions pose serious risks to international passenger flights," Zakharova said.

She pointed out that Russia "systematically and resolutely opposes attempts to turn Syria into a scene of armed confrontation between third countries."

"Once again we are insistently calling upon the Israeli side to refrain from such use of force," she added.