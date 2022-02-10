Putin emphasizes need to get comprehensive security guarantees from US, NATO

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Mounting global tensions require additional efforts to ensure strategic stability, first and foremost, by getting comprehensive security guarantees for Moscow from the United States and NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to the Foreign Ministry’s employees and veterans on Diplomats’ Day, marked on February 10.

"The situation in the world is becoming more turbulent and tense. This certainly requires additional and persistent efforts to ensure strategic stability and counter arising threats and challenges. This especially includes our bid to receive comprehensive, legally binding national security guarantees from the US and its NATO allies," says the statement published on the Kremlin website.

In addition, the Russian leader stressed that "consistent, systemic work to strengthen the supremacy of international law and the UN’s central coordinating role, to create a fair and stable multipolar world order remains fully topical," the message reads.

The head of state wished employees of the Foreign Ministry success in their work and good health to veteran diplomats. He was confident that the ministry’s staff "will continue working efficiently, doing all it can to consolidate Russia’s position in the world arena." According to Putin, the Russian Foreign Ministry has a proud history of serving the country and protecting its interests globally. "Relying on the traditions of the past, Russia’s diplomats befittingly perform their professional duties today," the message said. "Our diplomacy helps uphold the lawful rights of Russian citizens and compatriots abroad and facilitates the settlement of regional conflicts and crises and, most importantly, plays a major role in creating favorable external conditions for the steady progress of our country," the president emphasized.

Diplomats’ Day was established in Russia by a presidential decree in 2002 to commemorate the founding of the Russian diplomatic service on February 10, 1549.