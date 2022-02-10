State Duma Committee may consider appeal to Putin for DPR, LPR recognition

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. State Duma Committee on Issues of the Commonwealth of Independent States and Contacts with Fellow Countryman is likely to consider the draft message to the Russian President Vladimir Putin on the necessity to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics on February 15, Head of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov told TASS on Thursday.

"The Committee will most likely discuss it on the 15th [of February] and then submit it to the Duma Council," said Kalashnikov who is the member of the Communist Party Fraction and one of the authors of the document.

At the same time, Kalashnikov specified that only "A Just Russia — For Truth" party sent its decision on the draft message, while other factions did not present their positions.

The Communist fraction in the State Duma and its leader Gennady Zyuganov on Wednesday submitted to the State Duma a draft message from the lower house to President Vladimir Putin for the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics. As follows from the draft, the Communists want the State Duma to address the head of state "with a request for considering the recognition of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic as independent and sovereign states.".