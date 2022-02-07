Putin voices concerns over discrimination of Russian-speaking population in Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he is concerned about discrimination of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine, which is enshrined in legislation.

"What concerns me greatly is that the discrimination of the Russian-speaking population [in Ukraine] is enshrined in law. Their recognition as an indigenous people, as a matter of fact, in their homeland, and the use of their native language are being rejected," Putin said at a press conference.

Putin expressed hope that following the talks Macron would also discuss the issues of security in Europe and the Ukrainian settlement with the Kiev authorities during his visit to Ukraine.