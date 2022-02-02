Putin, Xi to adopt statement on international relations — Russian Presidential Aide

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping plan to adopt a joint statement on international relations in the new era following talks in Beijing, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists on Wednesday.

"A joint statement on international relations in the new era and global sustainable development has already been prepared beforehand for the talks," Ushakov said. According to the presidential aide, the document "will reflect the shared views of Russia and China on the most important global problems, including security issues."

Ushakov noted that plans are in place to "adopt a very solid package of bilateral documents - intergovernmental, interdepartmental and commercial." Ushakov remained tight-lipped which documents are in question, since "their coordination is still underway." Nevertheless, Ushakov added that "more than 15 contracts and agreements are in the folder that is being prepared for the meeting." According to him, the new documents "will contribute to the further development of relations in various domains between Russia and China."

The presidential aide added that he will accompany Putin during his visit to Beijing on February 4, along with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, who chairs the Intergovernmental Commission to prepare regular meetings of heads of government, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov, and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.