Presidential Aide not confirmed US, NATO responses published in El Pais are genuine

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said that he has not compared the original text of the US and NATO responses to Russian security proposals with those published earlier in Spain’s El Pais newspaper.

"I heard that the materials were leaked to the Spanish media. But I read these documents in the original. Frankly speaking, I did not compare the documents we received from the US and NATO with this leak. I hope they are the same," he told journalists on Wednesday.

The Spanish news organization earlier published documents that purportedly contain US and NATO responses to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees. Responses revealed that the US and NATO are ready to discuss security issues in Europe with Russia, but disagree with its key demands regarding the end of the alliance’s expansion eastward and the return of its military infrastructure to the borders of 1997. Neither side has officially confirmed yet that the documents are authentic.