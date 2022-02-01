Possible supplies of Russia’s Sputnik Light to Hungary being looked at - Putin

/MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Possible supplies of the Russian Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine to Hungary to be used as a booster after foreign jabs are being looked at, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after talks with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Possible supplies of the Sputnik Light vaccine are being looked at. This vaccine can be used as a booster jab after vaccination with foreign-made vaccines," he said.

"Russia and Hungary are maintaining close cooperation in the areas of medicine and drug production. They are cooperating in combating the coronavirus infection as partners," Putin said, adding that Hungary was the first in Europe to approve and use Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and recognize Russian vaccination certificates.

"Last year, some two million doses of this vaccine were supplied to Hungary and it is planned to localize production on its territory," he noted.

Among other examples of successful Russian-Hungarian cooperation in the sphere of medicine, Putin cited Hungarian Gedeon Richter’s participation in the modernization of a pharmaceutical plant in Russia’s Yegoryevsk. "Apart from that, a plant was built jointly with the Hungarian partners in Obninsk to manufacture hi-tech implants and prosthetic products," he added.