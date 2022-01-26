Russia has not yet received response from NATO on security guarantees — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. NATO has not yet submitted its response to Russian proposals on security guarantees, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told journalists on Wednesday.

"The next stage will be when we receive their answers. We haven’t yet received anything," he said responding to a question on the matter.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO would send its response to the Russian drafts of agreements on security guarantees in parallel with the US during this week.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and the measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The proposed measures include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, including the accession of Ukraine and other countries into the alliance, as well as the non-deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.