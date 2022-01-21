US to respond in written to Russian security guarantee initiatives next week — Blinken

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. The United States will give its written response to Russia’s security guarantee initiatives next week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

"I told him (Lavrov) that following the consultations that we'll have in the coming days with allies and partners, we anticipate that we will be able to share with Russia our concerns and ideas in more detail and in writing next week, and we agreed to further discussions after that," he said.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and measures for ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states.

Russian-US and Russian-NATO talks on security guarantees were held last week. On January 10, Geneva hosted Russia-US consultations on these matters. On January 12, a Russia-NATO Council meeting was held in Brussels, and a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council was held in Vienna on the following day.