Russia expects response to proposals on security guarantees — Putin to Finland’s Niinisto

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin provided detailed comments on Russia’s approaches to guarantees of security during a phone call with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, the Kremlin press office said Friday.

"The sides had a detailed exchange of opinions on the topic of European security within the context of the recent Russia-US talks in Geneva, as well as the Russia-NATO Council and the OSCE Permanent Council meetings," the statement says.

The Kremlin underscored that Putin "provided detailed information about the basic Russia’s approach, underscoring that Moscow is expecting the promised written, concrete and detailed response to Russia’s draft documents on legal guarantees of security for the Russian Federation."

"The importance of the principle of indivisible security, cemented in the basic OSCE documents was underscored," the press office said.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss further steps on Russia’s proposals on guarantees of security.