CSTO peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan was completely legitimate - Secretary General

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas underscored the legitimate nature of the peacekeeping in Kazakhstan during his video meeting with UN Assistant Secretary General Miroslav Jenca Thursday, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zaynetdinov told TASS.

"CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas underscored that the peacekeeping operation was completely legitimate, was initiated based on the request by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Articles 2 and 4 of the Collective Security Treaty, and it took place in compliance with the CSTO agreement on peacekeeping operations, registered in the UN Secretariat," he noted.